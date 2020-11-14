Gilgit-Baltistan to vote for its third assembly tomorrow

GILGIT: Curtain drops on the electioneering for the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly polls as the voters will elect members for the legislature on Sunday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

A three-pronged contest between the PTI, People’s Party and PML-N is expected as the opinion polls suggesting PTI ahead in the contest.

Stringent security measures have been taken for the voting to elect 24-member Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, for which 320 candidates have been in the field.

The polls will be held under comprehensive security arrangement as government spokesman Faizullah Firaq has assured fair and free polls in the region.

The election commission has provided facility to disabled voters to cast their votes before the polls, according to a report.

GB police chief Dr. Mujeebur Rehman has said that the local police has arranged deployment of police force from the entire country. The military troops could also be deployed for assistance in the election if required, he added.

Regional Election Commissioner Raja Shehbaz Khan has also vowed to hold peaceful and transparent elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The elections will be held in 24 constituencies in the region, each electing a member to the 3rd Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly. In the 33 members house, six seats are reserved for women and three for technocrats.

