ISLAMABAD: Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani and his son Ali Haider Gillani submitted their replies in the election commission in a disqualification case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday heard a PTI petition seeking disqualification of the former prime minister on the Senate seat.

A three-member bench of the ECP headed by the election commission’s Punjab Member, issued notices to MNAs Faheem Khan and Jameel Ahmed, seen in a video submitted to the ECP.

The ECP also issued the copies of replies of Yousaf Raza Gillani and Ali Haider Gillani to the PTI.

The commission adjourned further hearing of the case until April 27.

In the petition, the election body was pleaded to take action against Yousaf Raza Gillani and his son under Section 174 of the Election Act 2017 in light of the leaked video in which Ali Haider Gillani was seen telling the MNAs how to waste their vote.

Petitioners Farrukh Habib, Kanwal Shauzab and Maleeka Bukhari, filed a plea seeking disqualification of Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani over the leaked video of Ali Haider Gillani.

