Police recover five-year-old girl, arrest three abductors in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police officials have recovered a minor girl allegedly abducted from Korangi after 12 hours besides arresting three kidnappers, ARY News reported on Sunday night.

According to reports, a five-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped from Korangi’s Sector 51-B and a case was lodged at the local police station over the complaint of the girl’s maternal uncle.

The First Investigation Report (FIR) stated that the girl was abducted on Sunday morning when she was playing with other children in the neighbourhood outside her house.

The family filed the case after failing to find her since morning. The family also claimed that a CCTV footage was also provided to the police officials which showed a man standing near the girl and moving back to somewhere else.

The police officials immediately launched a search operation after registering the case.

The search operation was made successful as the police team recovered from abducted from the same area within 12 hours.

Police officials told media that three abductors were also arrested in the raid.

