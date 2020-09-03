Deaf, mute girl turn out to be ‘assassin’ of her mother in Lahore

LAHORE: Police on Thursday claimed to have resolved the mystery surrounding the murder of an old woman as her daughter turned out to be her ‘assassin’, ARY News reported.

According to the details, an old woman, Bismillah, was found killed in his house in Lahore. The police registered a case and launched investigation into the murder.

As part of the investigation, the police officials checked the footage captured by cameras installed by the authorities on the polls near her house and surprised to see her daughter along with a man riding a motorcycle in the early morning. In the video, the couple seems to be in hurry.

Acting on a tip-off, the police took the couple into custody on suspicious. During the initial interrogation, the couple confessed to their crime. Both, the girl and the boy, were deaf and mute.

In her confessional statement to the police, hearing and speech impaired girl, Fajar told the police that she wanted to marry her friend Azeem but her mother was opposing the marriage. Fajar said that she with the help of his friend Azeem killed her mother.

Comments

comments