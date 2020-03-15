Girl attacked with acid in Daska after marriage proposal refused

DASKA: Three accused attacked a girl with acid in a village of Daska over refusal of marriage proposal, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The accused entered in a house in Ismail Awan village in Motra police station jurisdiction and thrown acid at the victim girl and fled from the scene, local police said.

Acid attack burnt face and body parts of the victim and she was transferred to a hospital in Lahore in a precarious condition.

The police has registered FIR of the incident and conducting raids for arrest of the accused, local officials said.

It is pertinent to mention here that an anti-terrorism court in January awarded 34 years sentence to a man who had thrown acid at a woman in Lahore.

The court in its verdict handed Hamayun Maseeh 34 years jail term along with Rs. 2.2 million fine.

Hamayun had attacked Nazia Bibi with acid in Factory Area of Lahore over a personal grudge in September 2019.

Acid attacks are rampant in Pakistan and a serious issue and one of the worst forms of violence against women in Pakistani society.

The efforts of rights activists was resulted in passage of the Acid and Burn Crime Bill 2017, in the National Assembly of Pakistan. The law also promises rehabilitation for victims of acid attack.

