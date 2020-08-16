Girl died, 25 huts damaged in Chitral Glacial Lake Outburst: DC report

PESHAWAR: At least 25 houses were damaged while a teenage girl died in dead after flash floods hit Yarkhun Lasht village due to Glacial Lake Outburst in Chitral, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A report of the Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF), sent by the deputy commissioner to the provincial government, highlighted the flooding situation after glacial burst at Yarkhun Lasht area on August 14 (Friday).

The body of a dead girl was also retrieved from the flood stream caused by the GLOF incident. The girl belong to Yarkhun area of Chitral.

At least 25 houses were damaged while 17 of them were washed away in the flooding after the glacial lake burst, according to the report. Eight houses were partially damaged in the flooding incident.

After the incident, three tons of relief goods were dispatched to 59 houses of the affected area, the DC said in the report.

“All link roads, which were blocked after the incident, have been restored for traffic,” according to the report submitted to the provincial government.

According to local reports, flood at Yarkhun Lasht in Chitral occurred at about 6:00am and was caused by bursting of a glacier.

A female student of class 10th had gone missing after the flood. Her dead body was later recovered near the village.

People ran to safety as the flood hit Yarkhun Lasht village, which consists of about 80 to 90 houses.

The stream that flooded was located at the northern end of the village but after the flood incident it has changed its course and is passing in the middle of the village, local people said.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather Alert regarding Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) events in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) till August 17.

