12-year-old girl dies from ‘head lice infestation’

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl reportedly died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that lasted for at least three years in the United States.

According to Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI)special agent, Kaitlyn Yozviak, 12, had died from a cardiac arrest, with a secondary cause being severe anemia in August.

GBI special agent Ryan Hilton said that at the time of her death, Kaitlyn had ‘the most severe’ lice infestation that the GBI’s office had ever seen. He maintained that it may have lasted on and off for at least three years.

“Repeated bites from the lice lowered her blood iron levels, which likely caused the anemia, and may have triggered the cardiac attack, he added

Her mother told investigators that Kaitlyn had not bathed within the last week and a half before she died, 7news reported.

Child cruelty charges

The new details were discussed during a preliminary hearing on Monday.

Wilkinson County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell agreed there was enough evidence for second-degree murder charges against parents Mary Katherine “Katie” Horton and Joey Yozviak to go forward to a grand jury.

The couple was also charged with second-degree child cruelty.

