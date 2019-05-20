Minor girl contracts polio virus in N Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Another polio case has surfaced in the country on Monday, ARY News reported.

Sources of the Ministry of Health said polio virus had been confirmed in 17-month-old girl in North Waziristan.

Sources said the polio-victim girl hailed from Union Mir Ali.

They said the number of total polio cases this year had been climbed to 18 — 12 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three from Punjab and three from Sindh.

On May 19, Focal Person to Prime Minister on Polio Eradication Babar Atta had said 257 links related to spreading propaganda against polio vaccine had been removed from internet.

“As part of ongoing crackdown on malicious anti polio vaccine content on social media, 209 links have been removed from Facebook on request of the government of Pakistan,” Babar Atta had said in a statement.

He had said YouTube had removed 33 and Twitter 15 links related to anti polio vaccine.

The focal person to PM on polio eradication had said 138 anti-polio vaccine links were still pending to be removed from social media.

On May 17, third case of polio was reported from Sindh, which was the second from Karachi, this year so far.

As per details, a six-month-old child had become the third victim of the crippling disease in Sindh.

