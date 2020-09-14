16-year-old girl allegedly raped by father in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped his 16-year-old daughter in Pakpattan, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the victim on Monday lodged a complaint with the police in which she stated that she had been repeatedly raped by her own father for the last six months. The victim demanded of the government and concerned authorities to provide her justice.

The police said that the man had raped his daughter after giving her death threats. A police official said that they were conducting raids to arrest the suspect.

Earlier on September 13, a 40-year-old man had allegedly raped his 17-year-old stepdaughter in Gujranwala’s Pasban Colony.

According to the police, the teenage girl in her statement to the police had alleged that her stepfather, Gulzar, had raped her several times. A case had been registered against the suspect on a victim’s complaint.

Meanwhile, police had arrested the accused and started investigation. He will be interrogated further after the medical reports of the victim, the police had said. The 17-year-old girl had been shifted to the hospital for medical examination.

