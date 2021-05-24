WATCH: Saudi girl roams with leopard on the streets

CAIRO: A video of a young girl walking with a leopard purportedly on a street in Saudi Arabia has gone viral.

In the video, the girl can be seen leaving a parked car along with what appears to be a leopard on a leash. She tries to pull the fast-moving animal.

Commenting on the footage, the Saudi government agency, the National Centre for Wildlife, said the violation had been registered for legal action and reiterated an official ban on owning wild animals.

SR30 million fine

The environment system in Saudi Arabia bans keeping wild animals. Violations are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of SR30 million.

Last month, Saudi authorities warned against illegal rearing of predators after a lion mauled its keeper to death in Riyadh.

The illegal purchase of wild animals is believed to have thrived due to social media where they are marketed.

