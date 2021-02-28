Seven-year-old girl sells lemonade to fund her own brain surgeries

Instead of saving up for a new toy or a trip to Disney World, a 7-year-old girl from Alabama has set up a lemonade stand to fund her upcoming brain surgeries.

Liza Scott, the seven-year-old daughter of owner Elizabeth Scott, has set up a lemonade stand inside the bakery in Homewood.

Savage’s Bakery in Alabama is serving a cool, thirst-quenching treat. For Liza, it is a sign of hope and perseverance in the face of difficulties because the proceeds from each glass of lemonade will help fund her upcoming brain surgeries.

“She has three cerebral malformations,” Elizabeth Scott said. “One is what they call a schizencephaly. So it’s a cleft in the frontal lobe in the right side of her brain, and we think that’s what’s causing the seizures.”

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, schizencephaly is ‘an extremely rare developmental birth defect characterized by abnormal slits, or clefts, in the cerebral hemispheres of the brain.’ Less than a month ago, Liza began to have grand mal seizures which caused unconsciousness and violent muscle contractions. Later, doctors discovered that she has an “extra special brain.” Liza and her mother will fly to Boston Children’s Hospital for the first of a series of surgeries next week. “You know, in the moments that I feel like I can’t breathe, or I’m awake in the night and I can’t sleep, I pray,” Liza said. “I’m on my hands and knees, literally, praying.” Elizabeth also purchased additional insurance to help pay for Liza’s brain surgeries. But with travel and hotel costs along with medical expenses, the family is already struggling financially. “As a single mom and the financial supporter of both of my children, this is not something you can budget for,” Elizabeth Scott said.

