Girl shoots man dead in Lahore, video surfaces

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old man was gunned down by a girl in Lahore, ARY News reported.

In a CCTV footage of the incident, the girl can be seen entering Atif’s house in Shafiqueabad area of Lahore on Wednesday.

After a few minutes, Atif sent his two guards to buy something. Meanwhile, the girl shot Atif in his head and managed to escape from the scene.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police registered a case and launched investigations into the murder. According to the police, the incident seemed to be a result of personal enmity.

The police sources said that the girl reached there accompanied by Atif’s rival Mehmood Alias Mooda on a motorcycle. Mehmood parked his motorcycle at some distance from Atif’s house, the sources said and added that after the murder, he picked the girl and fled from the scene.

