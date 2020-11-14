Girl stabbed to death eight months after marriage in Sindh

MORO: A girl was brutally murdered eight months after her marriage in an incident involving multiple stabbings with a knife in Moro city of Sindh’s Naushero Feroze district, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to police, unidentified men barged into the house of Kiran Arain when she was alone and stabbed her multiple times.

کرن آرائیں کی والدہ اپنی بیٹی کو انصاف دلانے کہ لئے پریس کلب پہچ گئی کرن کو 4 دن پہلے مورو سندھ میں بیدردی سے قتل کر دیا گیا تھا سندھ پولیس ایک اور کرن آرائیں کے مرنے کا انتظار کر رہی ہے ملتمس ہیں کہ آپ ذرائع ابلاغ پر اس ماں کی آواز بنیں#JusticeForKiranArain @murtazawahab1 pic.twitter.com/1PXocA6Ioc — Mir Muhammad 🇵🇰 (@MirPAK5) November 12, 2020



The victim was married some eight months back and the police are yet to register a case into the matter.

The victim’s mother narrated the incident saying that girl was alone at her in-laws’ home when knife-wielding men stabbed her multiple times.

While demanding police to arrest the perpetrators behind the attack, the mother said that they should be brought to justice for the horrific murder.

