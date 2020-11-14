Web Analytics
Girl stabbed to death eight months after marriage in Sindh   

MORO: A girl was brutally murdered eight months after her marriage in an incident involving multiple stabbings with a knife in Moro city of Sindh’s Naushero Feroze district, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to police, unidentified men barged into the house of Kiran Arain when she was alone and stabbed her multiple times.


The victim was married some eight months back and the police are yet to register a case into the matter.

The victim’s mother narrated the incident saying that girl was alone at her in-laws’ home when knife-wielding men stabbed her multiple times.

Read More: ‘Honour killing’: Man kills grandmother, sister

While demanding police to arrest the perpetrators behind the attack, the mother said that they should be brought to justice for the horrific murder.

