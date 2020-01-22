WATCH: Girl waited 50 years to tell police of dead child found in woods

It took 50 years for a child girl to convey to police that she had found a dead body of a minor girl in the woods.

Elizabeth Braverman has a lingering, and terrifying memory from her summer and weekend trips to Stony Point in the United States (US) some five decades ago.

She remembers finding a little girl’s dead body in the woods. She was alone, and probably 10 or 11 years old, meaning it occurred in the early 1970s.

However, she was unable to answer queries as to what forced her from not revealing the incident to the police during the span of five decades.

While detailing the incident which might have happened in 1970, Braverman said that she was walking alone in the woods; perhaps near her family’s cottage in Tomkins Cove, or in Harriman State Park, which was near the day camp she attended, when she saw the body.

“There were leaves and she was up against something lying horizontally,” the old lady narrated.

Braverman’s story coincided with the death of a seven-year-old girl, Joan D’Alessandro, who was murdered by a neighbor over Easter weekend in the same area.

Although the lady did try to suppress her nightmare memory for the initial 20 years, however, in the 1990s, she did try and contact the family of a little girl who was found murdered in the same area in 1973. At the time, the family wasn’t ready to meet her, but she has since formed a relationship with the girl’s mother.

The mother of the girl said that she had sent Joan D’Alessandro, 7, to a neighbor, who is a teacher by profession.

But Joseph McGowan was a killer, and he was found guilty of raping and murdering Joan in 1973.

Although the timing and location of the possible sighting suggest that Braverman may have seen Joan’s body, Joan’s mother believes it is not the same case. “It was another little child,” D’Alessandro said.

