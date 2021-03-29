The 14th edition of Art Dubai, the region’s leading art fair is being hosted across a number of purpose-built venues at the iconic Gate Building and throughout the Centre.

Taking place from today, 29 March to 3 April, Art Dubai is one of the first global in-person art events taking place since the pandemic. The DIFC event will feature a diverse calendar of activities including exhibitions from over 50 galleries representing 31 countries.

Around the Gate District, a specially curated sculpture park will have large-scale installations by eight artists including Emiratis Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim and Hussain Sharif. A new programme at Gate Avenue will present single-channel films produced by over 20 regional and international artists. The films are thematically categorised to cover Nature, Journeys, Dystopias, Conversations, Performances and Animations, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEZ TOUR UAE (@teztouruae)

Art Dubai is a joint venture between DIFC Investments and Middle East Fairs and forms part of DIFC’s wider approach to developing the art and culture scene in Dubai, something that it has been doing since opening in 2004. Art Dubai will open doors to enriching experiences for visitors to DIFC, which is well known across the region as the premium leisure and cultural destination where business meets leisure.

Arif Amiri, Chairman of the Board of Art Dubai and CEO of DIFC Authority, said: “Art Dubai and DIFC are synonymous with art and culture. This year, more than ever, we are looking forward to safely bringing together artists, visitors and buyers. Being home to the fair contributes to DIFC’s reputation as one of Dubai’s leading lifestyle destinations and complements our ongoing art programme. The event will inspire, provide perspective, allow time for reflection and open our minds to new ideas.

A range of incredible photography will be on display at Art Dubai later this month, including: Ahmed Mater, ‘Lightning… Posted by Art Dubai on Monday, 22 March 2021

“During the last year, many of us have missed seeing the creativity of artists and the opportunity to meet with likeminded people. As the first major global art and cultural event to be held with a physical presence following the global pandemic, it is an opportunity to safely showcase the city as a safe destination for large events and welcome over 50 galleries from 31 countries around the world,” Amiri added.

All COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed including thermal screening in addition to extra precautions to manage the capacity. Visitors can also use the newly launched Art Dubai App to book time slots in advance.

A vibrant and innovative ecosystem with over 2,900 registered firms, several of them featuring exceptional art showcases, DIFC’s lifestyle offerings include three five-star hotels, seven renowned art galleries, hundreds of culinary concepts and over 350 retail outlets.

Gate Avenue, which spans 286,000 sq ft has a diverse portfolio of leading lifestyle, retail, art, fashion, food & beverage brands. Gate Avenue also features South Market, a 9,000 sq ft urban food hall with a buzzing combination of gourmet kitchens and rotating artisan food kiosks offering cuisines from across the globe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O B L O N G (@oblongcontemporary)

Comments

comments