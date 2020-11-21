Fans of massively successful ARY Digital play Nand were taken by surprise as the protagonist and the most-hated character of the play Gohar is not only exposed but has gone insane as the play reached its climax this week.

The furious and bossy, Gohar (played brilliantly by Faiza Hasan), not only got exposed by her own son before Rabi (played by Minal Khan) and husband Jahangir (played by Aijaz Aslam) but her brother Saqib (played by Shehroze Sabzwari) and the revelations led Jahangir to divorce her.

Gohar’s son not only revealed that his mother let his grandmother die and didn’t even give her water in her last moments but also said that Gohar was the one behind the Rabi’s miscarriage when she was married to her brother Saqib.

Furious, Gohar goes to her mother’s place and asks her brothers to settle scores with Jahangir. Already fed up with such demands, her brothers instead tell her to get her act together.

The whole thing drives her insane and she loses her mental balance.

The latest teaser of the play also showed that she has disappeared after leaving her home in a fit of rage and even her brothers are not trying to find her.

Keeping in view Gohar’s antics and past deeds, a number of fans even expressed joy over her condition and said that no matter how miserable her condition is, this serves her right.

It is pertinent to note here that ‘Nand’ has broken all records of popularity and is now among the most watched plays in Pakistan.

Every single episode of the play not only gets huge viewership on TV but millions of views on Youtube too.

‘Nand‘ airs on from Monday to Thursday at 7 PM only on ARY Digital.

