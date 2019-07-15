Gold continues meteoric rise, hits Rs82,750 per tola

KARACHI: The Gold prices in Pakistan continued to rise on Monday as per tola price reached Rs82,750 after an increase of Rs1150, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of gold surged by Rs985 to Rs70,944.

The US Dollar continues slow and steady ascension in the open market against the Pakistani Rupee today as greenback saw a Rupee 1 increase against the PKR reaching a staggering Rs 160.50 in the open market.

Earlier, The US dollar on July 12 witnessed a decrease of 20 paisas during trading in the open market.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) observed a negative trend on (Monday) as KSE 100-index witnessed a bearish trend as it loses 714 points to close at 32,958 points.

