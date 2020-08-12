Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Gold dips Rs5,200 per tola in Pakistan

gold rates downturn

KARACHI: Gold maintained its downturn in domestic market Wednesday, falling by Rs5,200 to Rs119,600 per tola.

According to All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, ten grams of yellow metal registered a decline of Rs4,457 and clocked in at Rs102,537.  The downturn in domestic gold rates was witnessed after yellow metal prices came down in global market.

According to Reuters, gold rebounded in volatile trade in global market today, jumping above $1,900 after its steepest sell-off in seven years, as data showed Britain’s economy shrank by a record 20.4% between April and June, fuelling coronavirus-led slowdown fears.

Spot gold, which had its steepest sell-off in more than seven years on Tuesday, gained as much as 2% and by 0943 GMT rose 0.9% to $1,929.09 per ounce, erasing sharp losses from earlier in the Asian session.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,941.50 per ounce, while silver also rose, gaining 3.3% to $25.61 per ounce, after slumping 15% on Tuesday.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

SHC seeks govt reply on MQM-P petition

Pakistan

PM Imran enhances Kamyab Jawan Program’s loan limit

Pakistan

Court rejects bail plea of accused in MBBS student’s murder case

Pakistan

Death toll in Balochistan flash floods rises to 13


ARY NEWS URDU