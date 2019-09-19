Gold falls by Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices decreased by Rs100 to Rs87,150 per tola in the local market on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The rate of 10 grams of the yellow metal was down by Rs86 to Rs74,717.

Gold rose back above $1,500 a ounce on Thursday in the global market as the focus returned to global growth risks and Middle East tensions, helping bullion recover after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates but gave mixed signals on any future easing, Reuters adds.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,502.53 per ounce as of 1204 GMT, after falling on Wednesday to $1,484.16, a one-week low.

US gold futures dipped 0.4% to $1,509.30 an ounce.

