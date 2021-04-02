190 tola gold heist: Son turns out to be mastermind of robbery in Karachi     

KARACHI: Police on Friday claimed to have resolved the mystery surrounding a dacoity of 190 tola gold amounting to Rs19.8 million as the complainant turned out to be the mastermind of the robbery, ARY News reported.

Acceding to the details, the incident took place outside a house in Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Muhafiz area where armed robbers snatched 190 tola gold from a man named Asghar and fled from the scene.

Following the incident, the victim approached the police and registered an FIR about the dacoity. He told the police that as soon as he reached near his house after taking gold jewelry from his bank locker, the muggers snatched the gold from him.

The police launched investigations into the robbery. The police officials left surprised when they saw the CCTV footage of the incident. In the video, the unarmed muggers, riding on a motorcycle, can be seen looting the family sitting inside a car.

The police took Asghar and his wife into custody over suspicion, who, during interrogation confessed to their crime. They told the police that they had staged the drama to get the family’s gold jewelry.

Police said that Asghar’s parents had handed him over the jewelry to keep it safe in the bank locker but he along with his wife sold it. When his parents asked him to return the gold as they were preparing for his younger brother’s marriage, the police said, adding that he staged the drama to get the gold ornaments.

Comments

comments