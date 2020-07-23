Gold hits new peak of Rs115,000 per tola in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold prices hit an all-time high of Rs115,000 per tola in the domestic market on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The per tola price of yellow metal rose by Rs1500 to Rs115,000 per tola while the 10-gram gold rate increased by Rs1,286 to trade at Rs98,594.

The increase in domestic gold prices was attributed to $31 per ounce rise in world gold rate to $1,856.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,867.36 per ounce by 0333 GMT, after hitting its highest since September 2011 at $1,876.16 in early Asian trade.

Read More: Domestic gold price scales new peak of Rs105,200/tola

U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,867.

Elsewhere, silver retreated sharply, falling 2.2% to $22.53 per ounce, having rallied to a near seven-year high, helped by hopes for a revival in industrial activity.

Platinum dropped 1.2% to $910.14, while palladium slipped 0.5% to $2,136.17.

Earlier on July 2, gold price had hit an all-time high of Rs105,200 per tola in the domestic market.

Comments

comments