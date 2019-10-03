Gold moves up Rs900 per tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market moved up by Rs900 to Rs87,400 per tola on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Rate of 10 grams of the yellow metal saw an increase of Rs772 and clocked in at Rs74,931.

Meanwhile, Gold prices were little changed today in the global market, following a jump of more than 1% in the previous session, as investors awaited more data with which to gauge U.S. economic health and that could influence further U.S. Federal Reserve action on interest rates.

Spot gold was steady at $1,498.89 per ounce, as of 0758 GMT, while U.S. gold futures dipped 0.3% to $1,502.9 per ounce.

Comments

comments