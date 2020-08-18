Gold price continues to rise, reaches Rs122,250 per tola

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs2800 to Rs 122,500 in the domestic market on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs2401 to Rs 105,024, according to the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers.

Meanwhile, yellow metal prices in the international market climbed 1% to surpass the $2,000-mark on Tuesday, as the dollar weakened to a more than two-year low.

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,999.26 per ounce by 0717 GMT, having earlier hit a one-week high of $2,007.19. U.S. gold futures were up 0.5% at $2,007.60.

Silver climbed 2.1% to $27.97 per ounce, and platinum gained 1.5% to $963.29. Palladium fell 0.4% to $2,190.20.

Earlier on August 15, the per tola price had witnessed an increase of Rs500 to Rs119,500 in the domestic market.

