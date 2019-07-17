Gold price declines by Rs1100 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday decreased by Rs1100 per tola after hitting a new record yesterday, ARY News reported.

The per tola price of gold reached at 82,400 after witnessing a decrease of Rs1100 while the price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs942 and currently trading at Rs70,644.

The per tola gold price increased by Rs750 while the price of 10 grams of gold also surged by Rs643 on Tuesday.

Read More: PSX registers positive trading trends on kick-off today

The dollar after a weeklong slow and steady ascension falls 23 paisa against the PKR in one swift motion.

The greenback observed a significant decrease in the interbank market trading at Rs 159.82 in contrast of the Rs 160.05 threshold breach recorded yesterday.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) began trading today on a positive note registering positive trends at the beginning of the share exchange.

The PSX saw an increase of 261 points with the 100 index clocking 33.233 thousand points.

