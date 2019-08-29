Gold price falls by Rs350/tola

KARACHI: Gold price fell by Rs350 to Rs89,800 per tola in the local market on Thursday, reported ARY News.

Price of 10 grams of previous yellow metal dropped Rs300 to Rs76,990, according to the Pakistan Jewellers Association.

Yesterday, domestic gold price increased by a record Rs1,150 to cross the Rs90,000-mark.

The yellow metal rose by Rs1,150 to Rs90,150/ tola – its all-time high in the country.

Similarly, price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs986 to Rs77,289.

The local prices were adjusted upward to keep up with international yellow metal prices which soared $15 to $1,545 an ounce.

