KARACHI: Gold prices hit an all-time high of Rs104,100 per tola in the domestic market on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The per tola price of yellow metal rose by Rs900 to Rs104,100 while the 10-gram gold rate rose by Rs771 to trade at Rs89,248, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association (ASSJA).

The increase in domestic gold prices was attributed to $15 per ounce rise in world gold rate to $1,772.

Gold prices in the international market fell on Friday as rival safen-haven U.S. dollar took some shine off the precious metal amid rising coronavirus cases.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,752.91 per ounce by 10:55 a.m. (1454 GMT). U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,762.90 per ounce.

In other metals, palladium rose 0.5% to $1,851.51 per ounce, but was on track for its biggest weekly decline since the week ending May 1.

Platinum fell 1.8% to $789.48 an ounce and silver dropped 2% to $17.53.

