Gold price crosses Rs80,500 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan have hit a record high as the price of per tola reached to 80,500 after an increase of Rs1150, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The price of 10-gram gold also witnessed an increase of Rs986 and was traded at Rs 69,015.

Gold prices in the international market also soared by $20 per ounce.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained bearish today (Tuesday) as KSE-100 index closed at 34190 points after losing 281 points.

