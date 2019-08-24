Gold price jumps by Rs1450 per tola

KARACHI: The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs1450 and was traded at Rs88,500 per tola, ARY News reported on Saturday.

10-gram price of the precious yellow metal also witnessed an increase of Rs1243 and was traded at Rs75,874.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend in the outgoing week with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining significant 2,585 points to close at 31,350 points.

Over the course of a week, foreign investors sold a total of $4900,000 worth of shares.

Rupee recovers against the dollar

On the other hand, in the recent weekly unprecedented statistics, the Pakistani currency has appreciated by Rs1.5 against the US dollar in the outgoing week and closed at Rs157.90 in the open market on Friday.

In the interbank market, the rupee gained by 43 paisa against the greenback with slight fluctuation in the whole week and settled at Rs157.52.

