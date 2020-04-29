Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Gold price jumps Rs500 per tola in domestic market

Gold price

KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday increased by Rs500 to Rs96,000 per tola in the domestic market, reported ARY News.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal rose by Rs443 to Rs82,304.

Earlier in the month, per tola price of gold had surpassed the Rs100,000 mark for the first time in the country’s history. The price of the yellow metal rose Rs700 to an all-time high of Rs100,400 per tola.

Meanwhile, gold prices in international market edged lower on Wednesday as optimism over economies easing coronavirus lockdowns lifted other assets and investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision later in the day.

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,703.42 per ounce by 1050 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,718.80 per ounce.

Among other precious metals, palladium gained 2.2% to $1,958.83 an ounce, platinum was steady at $772.05.

Silver edged 0.1% higher to $15.21 per ounce.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Saudi foreign reserves fall at fastest in at least two decades

Pakistan

Sindh sets 1.4 million tons wheat procurement target

Business

Oil rebounds above $14 after massive sell-off

Must Read

Fuel prices to go down from May 01, announces Hafeez Shaikh


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close