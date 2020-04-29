Gold price jumps Rs500 per tola in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday increased by Rs500 to Rs96,000 per tola in the domestic market, reported ARY News.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal rose by Rs443 to Rs82,304.

Earlier in the month, per tola price of gold had surpassed the Rs100,000 mark for the first time in the country’s history. The price of the yellow metal rose Rs700 to an all-time high of Rs100,400 per tola.

Meanwhile, gold prices in international market edged lower on Wednesday as optimism over economies easing coronavirus lockdowns lifted other assets and investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision later in the day.

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,703.42 per ounce by 1050 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,718.80 per ounce.

Among other precious metals, palladium gained 2.2% to $1,958.83 an ounce, platinum was steady at $772.05.

Silver edged 0.1% higher to $15.21 per ounce.

