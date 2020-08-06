Gold price jumps to new peak in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold prices hit an all-time high of Rs129,500 per tola in the domestic market on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The per tola price of yellow metal rose by Rs750 to Rs129,500 per tola.

The per tola price of 10-gram gold rate also increased by Rs643 to trade at Rs111,025.

Gold surged to a record high on Thursday in the international market as the COVID-19 pandemic clouded the economic outlook.

Read More: Gold zooms to all-time peak

Spot gold hit an all-time high of $2059.09 per ounce and was up 0.9% at $2,057.00 at 1153 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 1% to $2,069.

Elsewhere, silver rose 4% to $28.11 per ounce, having hit a more than seven year peak of $28.18.

Platinum rose 1.7% to $983.27 per ounce and palladium XPD= was up 0.9% to $2,201.69.

Comments

comments