Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Gold price reaches Rs85,850 per tola

Gold price

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market on Friday up by Rs500 to Rs85,850 per tola, ARY NEWS reported.

The rate of 10 grams of yellow metal also increased by Rs428 to Rs73,602.

Meanwhile, international markets also observed increments in gold prices with the current value at $1479 per ounce with an $3 surge.

Read More: Gold price continues to rise in local market

Earlier on December 19, Gold prices in the local market had edged up by Rs200 to Rs85,350 per tola.

The rate of 10 grams of yellow metal had also increased by Rs172 to Rs73,174.

Meanwhile, in international market gold had eased as optimism surrounding U.S.-China trade ties offset support from political uncertainty stemming from the U.S. House of Representatives’ vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Hammad Azhar releases latest statistics of national economy

Business

Mitsubishi, NTT to buy 30% stake in digital mapping company HERE

Must Read

Current account deficit dropped by 72.6 pc in Nov, says Hafeez Shaikh

Business

Japan cabinet approves record $939 billion budget spending plan for 2020/21


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close