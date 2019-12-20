Gold price reaches Rs85,850 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market on Friday up by Rs500 to Rs85,850 per tola, ARY NEWS reported.

The rate of 10 grams of yellow metal also increased by Rs428 to Rs73,602.

Meanwhile, international markets also observed increments in gold prices with the current value at $1479 per ounce with an $3 surge.

Earlier on December 19, Gold prices in the local market had edged up by Rs200 to Rs85,350 per tola.

The rate of 10 grams of yellow metal had also increased by Rs172 to Rs73,174.

Meanwhile, in international market gold had eased as optimism surrounding U.S.-China trade ties offset support from political uncertainty stemming from the U.S. House of Representatives’ vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

