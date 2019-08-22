Gold price slides Rs350 to Rs87,800 per tola

Web Analytics
KARACHI: Extending its downward trend, domestic gold price fell by Rs350 to Rs87,800 per tola on Thursday, reported ARY News.

10-gram price of gold slid Rs299 to Rs75,274.

The price of the precious yellow metal has registered a cumulative drop of Rs1,550 this week.

The drop in gold price is attributed to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSC) resuming its upward climb.

It is noteworthy that the gold price had registered a record high of Rs89,000 per tola last week.

