KARACHI: Domestic gold price was up by Rs150 to touch an all-time high of Rs88400 per tola on Friday.

10-gram price of gold went up by Rs128 to reach Rs75788.

According to Pakistan Jewellers Association (PJA) chairman Muhammad Arshad, the domestic gold price has been showing an upward trend because of an increase in gold price in the global market, which has now reached $1515 per ounce.

