Gold prices continue to fall, reaches Rs83,000 per tola

KARACHI: The Gold prices continue to fall as per tola price slashed by Rs900 and currently trading at Rs83,000, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The per tola price of gold reached at 83,000 after witnessing a decrease of Rs900 while the price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs770 and currently trading at Rs71,160.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the price of per ounce gold slashed by $26 and was traded at $ 1405 as compared with the last closing at $1431.

Read More: Dollar depreciates against PKR in the interbank market

On the other hand, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday as the benchmark KSE 100 index losses 99 points to close at 31,839.

In all, 70m shares worth Rs2 billion changed hands during the session.

Read More: SBP clears confusion over banks’ role in foreign currencies dealings

The US dollar saw a further fall against the PKR on Thursday, the US dollar decreased 17 paisa against the Pakistani rupee.

The dollar now stands at Rs 159.42 in the interbank market.

Comments

comments