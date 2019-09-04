Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Gold prices move up

Gold prices

KARACHI: Gold price increased by Rs450 to Rs89,000 per tola in the local market on Wednesday, reported ARY News.

Price of 10 grams of yellow metal saw an increase of Rs386 and was traded at Rs76,303.

Global gold prices also went up by $6 to $1536/ounce.

It is noteworthy that domestic gold prices had decreased by Rs100 to Rs88,550 per tola the other day.

Rate of 10 grams gold fell by Rs87 to Rs75,917.

Last week, the price of yellow metal had increased by as much as Rs1,150 to cross the Rs90,000-mark in the local market.

Per tola price of gold rose by Rs1,150 to Rs90,150 – its all-time high in the country.

Similarly, price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs986 to Rs77,289.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Rupee rises by 39 paisa against US dollar in interbank market

Business

100% budgetary increase green lit for marginalized, deprived segments: Hafeez Sheikh

Business

Inflation surveys to be conducted separately in urban, rural areas: Asad Umar

Business

Telegram secretly plans ‘Gram’ cryptocurrency


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close