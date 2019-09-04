Gold prices move up

KARACHI: Gold price increased by Rs450 to Rs89,000 per tola in the local market on Wednesday, reported ARY News.

Price of 10 grams of yellow metal saw an increase of Rs386 and was traded at Rs76,303.

Global gold prices also went up by $6 to $1536/ounce.

It is noteworthy that domestic gold prices had decreased by Rs100 to Rs88,550 per tola the other day.

Rate of 10 grams gold fell by Rs87 to Rs75,917.

Last week, the price of yellow metal had increased by as much as Rs1,150 to cross the Rs90,000-mark in the local market.

Per tola price of gold rose by Rs1,150 to Rs90,150 – its all-time high in the country.

Similarly, price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs986 to Rs77,289.

