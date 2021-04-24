Gold prices edge up in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold prices went up to Rs104,500 per tola in the domestic market on Saturday, showing a rise of Rs200, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1700 to Rs89,591.

Separately today, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Saturday to thank overseas Pakistanis as cumulative inflows in Roshan Digital Account (RDA) crossed the $1 billion mark.

“Alhamdulillah, funds received through Roshan Digital Account have crossed $1bn. I would like to thank our overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response,” the prime minister wrote on his official Twitter handle.

He also appreciated the efforts of State Bank of Pakistan and banks for achieving this significant milestone in such a short period.

