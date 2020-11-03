KARACHI: Gold prices in the domestic market increased by Rs1,000 to Rs114,100 per tola on Tuesday, according to the All Pakistan Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold rose by Rs857 to Rs97,822.

The global market also saw precious yellow metal rising by $10 to $1,899 per ounce today.

Yesterday, per tola price of gold had witnessed an increase of Rs1000 to Rs113,100 in the domestic market. Likewise, the rate of 10-gram gold increased by Rs 858 to Rs96,965.

The United States (US) dollar today fell blew the Rs160-mark against the Pakistani rupee in the currency market for the first time during the last five months.

According to forex dealers, the greenback today depreciated by Rs0.13 to Rs159.98 against the local currency in the inter-bank market, reaching a five-month low.

