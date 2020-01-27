KARACHI: Gold rates rose by Rs600 to Rs91,500 per tola in the domestic market on Monday, ARY News reported.

Similarly, price of 10 grams of yellow metal saw an increase of Rs514 and traded at Rs78,446.

Rates of silver also edged up 15 rupees to 1,030 rupees per tola, according to Muhammad Arshad, chairman of All Pakistan Jewellers Association.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the global market rose to their highest in more than two weeks today as equities slipped on growing concerns that a China virus outbreak could impact that nation’s economy, prompting investors to drop riskier assets and look for safe havens.

Spot gold climbed 0.5% to $1,577.93 per ounce by 0743 GMT. Earlier in the session, prices rose as much as 1% to their highest since Jan. 8 at $1,586.42.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,576.50.

