Gold rates see massive surge in local markets, continue ascension

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs1170 to Rs92,400 per tola taking a massive leap and continuing its ascension in the local market on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of the precious yellow metal saw an increase of Rs1003 and traded at Rs79,218.

Meanwhile, gold climbed to a sizeable high in the global market registering an increase of 22 US dollars, stabilizing at 1610 dollars.

Investors sought safe havens after a revenue warning from iPhone maker Apple due to coronavirus, exacerbating fears of the outbreaks continue to impact global economic growth.

Yesterday, gold prices increased by Rs400 to Rs91,230 per tola in the local market.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of the precious yellow metal saw an increase of Rs343 and traded at Rs78,215.

