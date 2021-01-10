‘Good chance’ of Jamadi us Sani moon sighting on Jan 14 eve: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that there was Good chance of sighting the new moon of Jamadi us Sani, 1442 AH on the evening of January 14 (29th of Jamadi us Sani).

The weather department in its statement said that Jamadi us Sani, 1442 AH moon will born on crossing conjunction point at 10-01 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 13 January, 2021.

The met office said that Jamadi us Sani crescent will most likely to be sighted on the evening of Thursday January 14.

According to climate record, the weather is expected to be fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on that evening.

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in connection with the sighting of the moon of Jamadi us Sani, 1442 AH is expected to be held on January 14 evening.

In Islamic lunar calendar Jamadi us Sani is sixth month of the year.

It is to be mentioned here that the federal government had reconstituted the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on December 30, comprising 19 members with Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad as the new chairman.

The federal Ministry of Science and Technology has developed the moon sighting app ‘Ruet’ and federal officials have said that sighting the new moon is not an issue anymore.

