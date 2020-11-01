‘Good chance’ of Rabi us Sani moon sighting on Nov 16 evening

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that there was good chance of sighting the new moon of Rabi us Sani, 1442 AH on the evening of November 16 (29 Rabi ul Awwal).

The met office in its statement said that Rabi us Sani crescent will be sighted on the evening of Monday November 16.

The weather department said that the new moon of Rabi us Sani, 1442 AH, will born on crossing conjunction point at 10-07 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 15 November 2020.

According to climate record, the weather is expected to be fair or partly cloudy in most

parts of the country on that evening.

A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in connection with the sighting of the moon of Rabi us Sani, 1442 AH is expected to be held on Nov 16 evening.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees also expected to be held on that evening for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the new moon.

In Islamic lunar calendar Rabi us Sani is fourth month of the year.

It is to be mentioned here that the Ministry of Science and Technology has developed the moon sighting app ‘Ruet’ and federal officials have said that sighting the new moon is not an issue anymore.

