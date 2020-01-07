Goods transport strike continues after deadlock in talks with govt

KARACHI: The goods transporters strike entered in its second day on Tuesday as the talks between Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and representatives of transporters ended in a deadlock, ARY News reported.

Cargo supplies across the country came to a halt on Monday when goods transporters suspended their operations in protest over hefty increase in fines.

Transporters have complained that the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) over the matter not being implemented. The government and the Motorway Police refusing to follow the Axle Load SRO 2000, transporters complained. They demanded implementation of the IHC order with regard to the enforcement of the Axle Load Management.

Transporters said that they decided to halt the cargo supply as a last resort after their several appeals had failed to convince the authorities to take action over their concerns.

After transporters decision to continue their strike, cargo vehicles have been parked at roads resulting in suspension of transport of consignments from the Port Qasim and Karachi Port as well as supplies of vegetables, fruits and medicines to various parts of the country.

According to an estimate over 300,000 goods transport vehicles run across the country, while over 17000 cargo vehicles run from Karachi to upcountry daily.

The transporters had earlier announced an indefinite wheel jam strike of the goods transport until their demands being approved.

The transporters have established a protest camp at Kathore near Karachi. More than 7,500 heavy vehicles involved in goods transport are parked in Kathore and Hawkesbay truck stand, they said.

The Afghan Transit Trade transporters and All Karachi Tyre Association have also extend their support to the goods transporters.

