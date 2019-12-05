Senior Google executive quits job to lead PM’s ‘Digital Pakistan’ initiative

ISLAMABAD: A senior Pakistani executive of Google, Tania Aidrus has stepped down from her position at the tech giant to lead Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Digital Pakistan initiative.

She has arrived in the country from Singapore to offer her service to the country’s digitalisation programme.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Prime Minister Khan will inaugurate the digitalisation initiative titled Digital Pakistan this evening.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at the Prime Minister Office in Islamabad. Under the programme, correspondence between government departments will be done through digital channels instead of paper.

The prime minister had assigned the task of developing the programme to the Federal Ministry of Information and Technology in August. It completed the project within the stipulated time of three months.

Comments

comments