Amazing reactions of the wild animals captured on a GoPro in an African nature reserve is doing round on social media and the users are enjoy every second of it.

The video was captured by Nature guide Roan Ravenhill, who attached a GoPro- a versatile action camera- to his truck to obtain astonishing reactions from lions, leopards, elephants and hyenas at the Mala Mala Game Reserve, South Africa.

The most disciplined among the animals that the video found were the elephants that even after sensing the GoPro passed through it without striking the camera for even once. While on the other hand, lions were the most suspicious of all and even a lion cub gave it a whack.

The video shows how within minutes of one after another the animals were found wandering on the path where the camera was installed.

The hyenas were also suspicious of the GoPro and a group of speckled hyenas dip their heads close to the ground and edge closer to it and then gave it a knock with their noses.

Sharing his experience of the footage, Roan, admitted that he enjoyed leopards, wild dogs and elephants the most, they are more curious and this makes for better interaction with the GoPro.

‘I’ve captured interactions with a few major predators like leopards, lions, lionesses with cubs and wild dogs, I’ve also had an encounter with elephants and what I found fascinating is that most of the elephants noticed the GoPro – they went up to it and inspected it, and even though they rushed passed it, none of them stepped on it. Not even once!’

He claimed every encounter was different and being able to witness it up close was ‘spectacular’.

