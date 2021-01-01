ISLAMABAD: In his first speech of New Year, Prime Minister Imran Khan set out on Friday the objectives his government plans to achieve in 2021.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the launch of new vehicles in the country here today, he said, “his two major public welfare objectives this year will be ensuring universal health coverage through health card scheme and launching an initiative under Ehsaas Programme to make sure that no one goes to bed hungry.”

Prime Minister Khan said 2021 is the year of progress as Pakistan is heading in the right direction.

He underscored that Pakistan needs to partner with China for industrial development. “China made the fastest progress in 35 years and pulled 700 million people out of poverty,” he said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Improving living standards of downtrodden people is what progress is called, PM Imran Khan expounded, reiterating his government’s resolve to alleviate poverty in the country this year.

The prime minister lamented that no effort was made to boost the country’s exports in the past 50 years and added the government will seek China’s help to enhance exports. He said the government will incentivise the business community and the industrial sector that will lead to increasing exports.

He said Pakistan is an agricultural country but unfortunately, no heed was paid to crop production by past rulers. The government has set up special economic zones with efforts on for relocation of the Chinese industries there, he added.

PM Imran Khan said the government’s first year went to stablising economy while it handled the Covid-19 pandemic and social as well as economic issues rearing their ugly face in its wake in its second year in power.

He said the government dealt with the Covid-19 challenge in an effective manager. Pakistan is among the few countries that have been appreciated by the WHO for better handling the pandemic, he said.

