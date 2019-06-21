Government committed to socio-economic development: Khusro Bakhtyar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar said on Friday pace of work on Special Economic Zones under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been accelerated.

Addressing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Forum in Islamabad, he said the government has focused its attention on industrial development under CPEC with an approach to relocate the Chinese industry in Pakistan.

He urged the private sector to take lead in industrial development, pointing out that cooperation in industrial sector will further strengthen relationship between Pakistan and China.

The minister said the government is committed to socio-economic development, particularly in the western parts of Pakistan, under CPEC. He said education, health and agriculture will be improved.

He said in infrastructure sector, railways network and development of coastal areas, including Gwadar Port, are being given special importance.

Earlier, on June 10, former finance minister Asad Umer had said that projects amounting to $27 billion under CPEC are complete or near completion.

Addressing the National Assembly session today, he said, “A total of 50 billion dollar projects were started in the country under CPEC out of which 27 billion dollars worth of projects have been completed or are near completion.”

He further added that $7 billion Foreign Director Investment (FDI) arrived in the country during Pakistan Muslim Leagues’ (N) tenure out of which 4 billion dollars FDI came under the pretext of CPEC.

