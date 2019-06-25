Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Government has failed to deliver: Maryam Nawaz

ECP Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has completely failed to run the country, ARY News reported.

The PML-N leader took to twitter saying, “A man who made motorways and made Pakistan a developed country is facing imprisonment.”

“Business has come to a standstill as Imran-led PTI government has completely failed in running the country,” she added.

She said that Nawaz was punished for making Pakistan nuclear country and providing relief to masses.

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, submitted on Tuesday a written reply to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a petition seeking her removal as PML-N vice president.

Maryam furnished the reply through her counsel, stating that there is no restriction in the Constitution and the Election Act that prevented a convicted person from holding party office.

Read More: Lowering political temperatures must to talk ‘Charter of Economy’, says Rafique

She said: “During dictatorships, there used to be a clause in Political Parties Order 2002 that barred a convict from holding a party position. The parliament had done away with this clause in Election Act 2017.”

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Punjab Assembly made history, budget passed in 1 hour 43 minutes: Raja Basharat

Pakistan

44 Pakistanis deported from Germany arrive in Islamabad

Pakistan

No NRO for looters even if they hold APC or launch anti-govt movement: PM Imran

Pakistan

Bilawal asks center to provide Rs1 billion each for Sindh and Balochistan after…


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close