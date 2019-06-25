Government has failed to deliver: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has completely failed to run the country, ARY News reported.

The PML-N leader took to twitter saying, “A man who made motorways and made Pakistan a developed country is facing imprisonment.”

“Business has come to a standstill as Imran-led PTI government has completely failed in running the country,” she added.

She said that Nawaz was punished for making Pakistan nuclear country and providing relief to masses.

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, submitted on Tuesday a written reply to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a petition seeking her removal as PML-N vice president.

Maryam furnished the reply through her counsel, stating that there is no restriction in the Constitution and the Election Act that prevented a convicted person from holding party office.

She said: “During dictatorships, there used to be a clause in Political Parties Order 2002 that barred a convict from holding a party position. The parliament had done away with this clause in Election Act 2017.”

