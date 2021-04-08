Government notifies office timings for Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday notified new timings for public offices during the holy month of Ramazan, which is expected to begin from April 14, ARY News reported.

In this connection, Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division has issued a notification confirming two different time slots for offices working for five and six days a week.

As per the notification, public offices under the federal government working five days a week (Monday to Friday) will operate from 10 am to 4 am for the first four weekdays and will close down at 1 pm on Friday.

Similarly, the government offices working six days a week will operate from 10 am to 3 pm. The offices will close at 1:00 pm on Friday.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry predicted on Saturday that the Ramadan moon will be sighted on April 13.

The moon of Ramadan, 1442 AH will be sighted on the evening of April 13, 2021, and the first Ramadan will be on April 14, Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.

The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and other parts of the country, the minister had said.

