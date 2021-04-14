Govt-opposition deadlock over standing committees in Senate

ISLAMABAD: A deadlock persisted between the government and the opposition regarding the formation of standing committees in Senate, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The process of forming standing committees was delayed despite the completion of the first month of new parliamentary year of the Upper House.

Sources told ARY News that the opposition demanded the chairmanship of standing committee for interior, foreign affairs, law and justice and finance.

In response, the federal government rejected to hand over chairmanship of the important standing committee to the opposition.

Several meetings had been held between the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition in Senate, however, it has bourne no fruit so far.

It is expected that the government and the opposition will meet again today in order to hold consultation over the standing committees’ issue, sources added.

