Government’s policy is talks and reconciliation, says Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Monday said that the government’s policy is talks and reconciliation and it is bound to bring the matter in the parliament.

The Religious Affairs minister was giving statement on the floor of the National Assembly over the countrywide protests by the workers of proscribed group TLP.

Talking on negotiations, he said that two rounds of talks have been held last night and this morning. “The third sitting will be held this evening,” he further said.

He suggested formation of an All Parties Committee to tackle the issue.

The Foreign Ministry will submit its draft of law to this committee as it is upto the parliament and incumbent government to decide the foreign policy, Qadri stated.

“We asked them to convince the committee about the nature of the draft,” the minister said.

“Unfortunately they given strike call on April 20 and it was the government’s responsibility to ensure opening of the roads, motorways and the G.T. Road,” Qadri further said.

“You could not even offer prayers for five times while blocking roads,” he said.

Speaking to the media after Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the matters are going in a positive direction during talks with the proscribed TLP.

